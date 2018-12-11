Michelle Obama coming to Tacoma Dome on book tour

Michelle Obama’s book tour next year will include Tacoma.
The former first lady, whose book “Becoming,” has become the best-selling book of the year, will be at the Tacoma Dome at 8 p.m. Feb. 8.
Verified Ticketmaster sales will begin 10 a.m. Saturday (Dec. 15). Registration for that is at the Dome’s website with a registration deadline of 10 p.m., Dec. 12 for the “verified fan presale.”
Those registered will receive a code to buy tickets Friday before the general sales begin Saturday.
More information is available at https://bit.ly/2QrVLAe
