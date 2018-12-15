New toy store in Fircrest hopes you’ll come for the toys and stay for the experience

A new toy store in Fircrest wants to get you off the internet and into a brick-and-mortar retail experience.
“There are people who want to go somewhere with their kids as an experience to play with the trains and read the books and find all the neat little things hidden throughout,” said Jennifer Luna, who with her mother, Laurie Hicks, owns The Curious Bear Toy & Book Shop at 2061 Mildred St. W.
The duo also owns the store next door, Paper Luxe Stationery & Gifts, where in the past, they sold toys or books on a small scale.
They thought a full store could do well.
Premium content for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Then Toys R Us closed.
“We just kept staring at this space next door,” Luna said. ”We knew people were desperate for somewhere local to buy things you don’t find at Walmart, Amazon, Target ... more educational, special, unique things you want as a gift.”
They opened their toy store in November and business has been great, Luna said.
She’s drawn from her social media background to promote the store, particularly on Instagram.
“You can show off all the news things that come in every day and people get excited will come back even though they’ve just been here,” she said. “People like to see what you have.”
They already have regulars coming in and no shortage of ideas for what’s next.
“We have story times at 11 a.m. Tuesdays and will add evening pajama time next year,” Luna said. “We have a birthday club unrolling in January. And we’ll be renting out space between the two stores for birthday parties. People could could rent for a basic party or go full themed.”
And they won’t be having just parties in the shared space between the two stores. Paper Luxe, known for its calligraphy and hand-lettering workshops, will team up with The Curious Bear for kid-centered workshops, a mix of free and paid events.
The new store is helping to build a crossover customer base.
“We have people who may not have known about Paper Luxe who now come in and may not have known we carry all kinds of gifts,” Luna said. “We’re getting a lot more men wandering over now with their kids.”
Along with books and toys that build things and books, one of the biggest sellers this season for The Curious Bear isn’t a bear at all — it’s a special putty with glitter that glows in the dark.
“I think that will be in every stocking in Fircrest,” she said with a laugh. “It’s Silly Putty on steroids.”
The Curious Bear Toy & Book Shop
Address: 2061 Mildred St. W. Fircrest, (253) 328-7192
Hours: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday; 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday; 12 to 4 p.m. Sunday.
Online: https://curiousbeartoys.com/
https://www.facebook.com/curiousbeartoys/
Comments