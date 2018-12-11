Local

Pedestrian hit, killed in Puyallup; River Road to be shut down for hours

By Stacia Glenn

December 11, 2018 09:56 PM

Puyallup Police Department
Puyallup Police Department

The eastbound lanes of River Road were shut down Tuesday night after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle, Puyallup police said.

The victim has not been identified.

It was about 8:30 p.m. in the 1500 block of River Road that the woman was hit by a man traveling east.

“The pedestrian appears to have been in the roadway,” Capt. Ryan Portmann said.

After striking the woman, the driver pulled over and called 911.

Police said eastbound River Road at 18th Street NW will be closed for hours. A detour is in place.

  Comments  