New city administrator, police chief for DuPont

Two new officials have taken leadership posts in DuPont city government.
Mayor Mike Courts nominated Andrew Takata as the new city administrator and Douglas Newman as the city’s new chief of police.
The DuPont City Council confirmed both men to the positions at Tuesday’s council meeting.
According to the city, Takata comes to DuPont with more than 35 years experience in city government and more than 20 years experience as a city manager in various cities in California, including Atascadero, Yucca Valley, Banning, Calexico and Twentynine Palms, and most recently served in San Bernardino County government.
“His broad background in local government, leadership ability, and values make him ideal for the city administrator position,” Courts said in a statement.
Newman comes to the job with 23 years experience in law enforcement, most recently with the Port of Seattle police. His background also includes 17 years in the U.S. Navy.
“With his years of service in law enforcement and the military, Mr. Newman brings a varied skill set to the role,” Courts said in a statement. “His character and initiative will be a welcome addition to the city.”
Takata has already started his work with the city; Newman begins in January.
