Toy gun leads to lockdown at Mount Tahoma High School

The gun wasn’t real, but the reaction to it at Mount Tahoma High School was.
The school at 4634 S. 74th St. went into lockdown at noon Wednesday when the report of a gun on campus was made to Tacoma police.
The lockdown was lifted 10 minutes later.
The gun was being used to film a video in a photography class, said Tacoma Public Schools spokeswoman Rae McNally.
Police responded quickly, located the students with the toy and confiscated it, McNally said.
Tanisha Briscoe, the mother of a 16-year-old student at the school, said she learned about the lockdown from her daughter via text.
“They should at least let the parents know when the kids are on lockdown,” Briscoe said.
McNally didn’t know if a teacher or other adults knew about the toy before the threat was called in.
The initial report came from students, she said.
“We’re proud of the students for coming forward as quickly as they did,” McNally said.
The district promotes its “See something, say something” program in conjunction with police.
“We encourage anyone in our community to call 911 if they see or hear of a threat,” she said.
It’s unclear if the incident at Mount Tahoma involved only locking outside doors or if it was a full lockdown that includes locking classroom doors.
