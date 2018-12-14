Woman killed on River Road is identified

A 31-year-old woman hit and killed while walking on River Road Tuesday has been identified as Kyla Shrewsbury.
Shrewsbury, a transient, was walking on the south side of the road when she was struck by an eastbound driver about 8:30 p.m.
The driver, a 43-year-old Sumner man, immediately stopped and called 911.
Police are unsure why Shrewsbury was walking in the road.
She was taken to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
