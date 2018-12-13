Toys for Tots facing a Christmas with bigger needs in wake of toy store closure

Santa’s sack of toys is looking a little lean this year. Blame bankruptcy.
Toys R Us, a longtime supporter of charity Toys For Tots, filed for liquidation in March. In years past, the company gave money and set out donation bins in its 735 stores.
Now, most of those stores are shuttered.
The company’s absence is being keenly felt this holiday season, said Pierce County Sheriff’s Department spokesman Ed Troyer.
Pierce County’s Toys For Tots, which collects and distributes toys to foster youth and other needy kids, is looking for help.
On Friday, the Sheriff’s Department, Crime Stoppers and the Marine Corps League will be staffing a donation station at South Hill Mall, 3500 S. Meridian in Puyallup, from 3-7 p.m. They will be located between Panera Bread and Applebees.
Santa and his costumed helpers will be on hand to accept new, unwrapped toys. Photo opportunities will be available.
“Come by and say, ‘Hi,’ and drop off a toy,” Troyer said.
