Bring-your-own-mug campaign changes some coffee-drinking habits in Tacoma

A Tacoma program encouraging reusable coffee mugs did change some habits, survey results show.
The October bring your own mug program was meant to educate people on reducing garbage from single-use cups. Paper and foam cups are not recyclable in Tacoma. The program also was seen as a way to build partnerships between merchants and the city’s office of Environmental Policy and Sustainability, which ran the campaign.
A report on the program released this month showed 64 percent of participating businesses reported an increase in customers bringing their own mugs.
In one case, Olympia Coffee Roasting in Proctor reported a 65 percent increase, saving 153 cups a week.
Premium content for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
“At this rate, this shop could save 7,956 cups and between $1,113-1,670 per year based on the cost of single-use cups,” the report said.
Participating cafes and coffee shops in Tacoma totaled 26. Those shops displayed signs advertising the program, implemented a ceramic mug policy for “for here” orders and offered specials or some incentive to those who brought in mugs.
Sometimes just promotional messaging was enough to change habits.
None of the businesses reported any negative customer feedback. As for what’s next, the businesses reported:
▪ 36 percent will offer a new regular discount incentivizing customers to bring their own mug.
▪ 86 percent will continue to display campaign messaging materials.
▪ 93 percent are very or somewhat interested in partnering again on a sustainability project.
Comments