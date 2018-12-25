Local

When it’s time, these are some of your Christmas treecycling options in Pierce County

By Alexis Krell

December 25, 2018 12:00 AM

As the Christmas tree season comes to a close, there are a few options for getting rid of them in Pierce County.

They all require trees to be unflocked and undecorated. If they’re put in yard-waste bins, the lids must close, which might mean chopping trees into pieces.

LeMay Pierce County Refuse

Customers can put trees into their blue yard-waste cart, which must be at the curb by 6 a.m. on collection day.

For more information, call 253-875-5053.

Murrey’s, American, or D.M. Disposal

Trees can be put in yard-waste containers.

Customers without yard-waste service can put their trees out on garbage day, cut into four-foot sections. Each section will cost an extra fee.

D.M. Disposal customers in Puyallup, Orting and Milton have a tree-collection schedule included in their monthly bill. Trees should be set out on their regular collection day the week of Jan. 7 in Puyallup and Orting, and the week of Jan. 14 in Milton. Those trees also must be in four-foot sections.

For more information, call 253-414-0345.

Ruston Public Works

Trees should be cut into three-foot sections. They can be put into yard-waste carts or placed two feet away from the cart to be collected.

Steilacoom

Boy Scout Troop 71 will accept trees at the utility yard at 1030 Roe Street 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 5 and 6.

The suggested minimum donation is $3.

Tacoma Solid Waste

Customers can put trees in yard waste containers.

Otherwise, anyone who lives in Pierce County can take their trees to the Tacoma Recovery & Transfer Center at 3510 S. Mullen St. for free, from Dec. 26 to Jan. 13. The trees are turned into compost.

For more information, call 253-502-2100

Transfer stations in Pierce County

Pierce County’s treecycle website says trees can be brought to other transfer stations in Pierce County:

Anderson Island, 9607 Steffensen Road, 253-847-7555

Bonney Lake, 11710 Prairie Ridge Dr. E., 253-847-7555

Gig Harbor, 14515 54th Ave. NW, 253-847-7555

Key Peninsula, 5900 Key Peninsula Hwy., 253-847-7555,

Puyallup, 17925 Meridian E., 253-847-7555

