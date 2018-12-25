When it’s time, these are some of your Christmas treecycling options in Pierce County

As the Christmas tree season comes to a close, there are a few options for getting rid of them in Pierce County.
They all require trees to be unflocked and undecorated. If they’re put in yard-waste bins, the lids must close, which might mean chopping trees into pieces.
LeMay Pierce County Refuse
Customers can put trees into their blue yard-waste cart, which must be at the curb by 6 a.m. on collection day.
For more information, call 253-875-5053.
Murrey’s, American, or D.M. Disposal
Trees can be put in yard-waste containers.
Customers without yard-waste service can put their trees out on garbage day, cut into four-foot sections. Each section will cost an extra fee.
D.M. Disposal customers in Puyallup, Orting and Milton have a tree-collection schedule included in their monthly bill. Trees should be set out on their regular collection day the week of Jan. 7 in Puyallup and Orting, and the week of Jan. 14 in Milton. Those trees also must be in four-foot sections.
For more information, call 253-414-0345.
Ruston Public Works
Trees should be cut into three-foot sections. They can be put into yard-waste carts or placed two feet away from the cart to be collected.
Steilacoom
Boy Scout Troop 71 will accept trees at the utility yard at 1030 Roe Street 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 5 and 6.
The suggested minimum donation is $3.
Tacoma Solid Waste
Customers can put trees in yard waste containers.
Otherwise, anyone who lives in Pierce County can take their trees to the Tacoma Recovery & Transfer Center at 3510 S. Mullen St. for free, from Dec. 26 to Jan. 13. The trees are turned into compost.
For more information, call 253-502-2100
Transfer stations in Pierce County
▪ Pierce County’s treecycle website says trees can be brought to other transfer stations in Pierce County:
▪ Anderson Island, 9607 Steffensen Road, 253-847-7555
▪ Bonney Lake, 11710 Prairie Ridge Dr. E., 253-847-7555
▪ Gig Harbor, 14515 54th Ave. NW, 253-847-7555
▪ Key Peninsula, 5900 Key Peninsula Hwy., 253-847-7555,
▪ Puyallup, 17925 Meridian E., 253-847-7555
