Longshoreman killed in Port of Tacoma while directing traffic

A longshoreman died Friday after being run over by one of the semi-trucks he was directing traffic for on a ship at the Port of Tacoma, officials said.
The 62-year-old man’s name has not been released.
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating the accident, which took place about 9 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of Alexander Avenue East.
The longshoreman was directing traffic on the North Star, where several semi-trailers were being off-loaded.
As he was assisting one truck down a ramp, he took a step to get a better view and unknowingly stepped in front of a ramp where another truck was backing down.
The man worked for Totem Ocean Trailer Express, Inc.
