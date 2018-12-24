Local

December 24, 2018 1:48 PM

Longshoreman killed in Port of Tacoma while directing traffic

By Stacia Glenn

A longshoreman died Friday after being run over by one of the semi-trucks he was directing traffic for on a ship at the Port of Tacoma, officials said.

The 62-year-old man’s name has not been released.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating the accident, which took place about 9 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of Alexander Avenue East.

The longshoreman was directing traffic on the North Star, where several semi-trailers were being off-loaded.

As he was assisting one truck down a ramp, he took a step to get a better view and unknowingly stepped in front of a ramp where another truck was backing down.

The man worked for Totem Ocean Trailer Express, Inc.

