Longshoreman killed in Port of Tacoma while directing traffic is identified

A longshoreman killed Friday while directing traffic on a ship at the Port of Tacoma has been identified as Craig Wheeler.
Wheeler, 62, of Edgewood, was working on a ship named North Star directing semi-trucks being off-loaded on several ramps.
About 9 p.m. Friday, he moved to the side to get a better view of a semi he was helping move and unknowingly stepped into the path of a different truck backing down a ramp.
Wheeler was struck and killed.
Officials said Wheeler worked for Totem Ocean Trailer Express, Inc.
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating the accident.
