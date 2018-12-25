Local

Longshoreman killed in Port of Tacoma while directing traffic is identified

By Stacia Glenn

December 25, 2018 10:25 AM

A longshoreman killed Friday while directing traffic on a ship at the Port of Tacoma has been identified as Craig Wheeler.

Wheeler, 62, of Edgewood, was working on a ship named North Star directing semi-trucks being off-loaded on several ramps.

About 9 p.m. Friday, he moved to the side to get a better view of a semi he was helping move and unknowingly stepped into the path of a different truck backing down a ramp.

Wheeler was struck and killed.

Officials said Wheeler worked for Totem Ocean Trailer Express, Inc.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating the accident.

