Your 911 call may not go through. A nationwide outage is to blame

A nationwide CenturyLink outage has knocked out 911 services in parts of Western Washington.
The company estimated that service may be restored by 1 a.m. Friday.
It was not immediately clear what caused the outage, which also affected parts of Idaho, Missouri and Arizona.
The outage started Thursday morning and continued into the evening, according to the Associated Press.
If you call 911, you may get a busy signal.
Various agencies took to Twitter to tell people which numbers to call in an emergency.
Residents in Tacoma, Fife or Fircrest are recommended to call the non-emergency line at 253-627-0151.
Here’a a list of which numbers to call depending on where you’re at:
Chelan/Douglas Dispatch: 509-663-9911
Clallam County Dispatch: 360-417-2259
Coast Guard Sector Puget Sound: 206-217-6001
Enumclaw Police Dispatch: 360-825-3505
Island County Dispatch: 360-678-6116
Jefferson County Dispatch: 360-385-3831
King County Sheriff Dispatch: 206-296-3311
Kitsap County Dispatch: 360-308-5400
Kittitas County Dispatch: 509-925-8534
Lewis County Dispatch: 360-740-1105
Mason County Dispatch: 360-426-4441
Norcom (Eastside): 425-452-2054
Pierce County 911: 253-798-4721
Fire and EMS: 253-588-5217
Puyallup Police: 253-798-4722
Redmond Police Dispatch: 425-556-7500
Seattle Fire Dispatch: 206-386-1495
Seattle Police Dispatch: 206-684-8640
SnoCom (Snohomish): 425-407-3911
Tacoma Police Dispatch: 253-591-5953
Thurston County Dispatch: 360-704-2749
Whatcom County Sheriff Dispatch: 360-676-6911
Whatcom/Bellingham Fire Dispatch: 360-676-6814
Yakima County Fire Dispatch: 509-248-2103
Yakima County Sheriff Dispatch: 509-574-2500
