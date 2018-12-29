Local

Kids have a cup of cocoa with Lakewood Police

By Peter Haley

December 29, 2018 05:17 PM

Cocoa with a Cop was an event for kids offered by the Lakewood Police Department, December 29, 2018. Hundreds of kids and adults toured the station and police cars and learned about procedure, equipment and training.
