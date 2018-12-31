A new father drove a burning car out of a hospital parking garage in Puyallup

Pierce County firefighters praised a young father who drove a burning vehicle out of a parking garage last week at Good Samaritan Hospital in Puyallup.
Central Pierce Fire and Rescue posted on Twitter Thursday that the man’s car caught fire in the garage, and that his quick action saved other vehicles and the garage itself.
He was at the hospital because his baby was born on Christmas, the agency said.
“Mom, baby and Dad are all doing great! (And we NEVER recommend getting in a car that is on fire! EVER!” Central Pierce said via Twitter.
KIRO -TV identified the man as Travis Trent, and reported that the owner of a used car dealership where his brothers work donated a replacement car.
His baby girl, Kennedy, was born three weeks early, the TV station reported.
“She had to come early but she came out fine, healthy,” Trent told KIRO.
Describing the fire, he told KIRO that he saw smoke coming from the dashboard and the glove compartment as he sat in his running car.
“I was parked in the parking garage next to 20, 30 cars,” he said. “And so I said this ain’t happening here,” and drove the car outside, where the smoke turned to flames.
