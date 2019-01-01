Pierce County’s first baby of 2019 is a ‘happy surprise’ for Army couple

For Isabel Montore, 19 might be a lucky number.
Isabel is believed to be Pierce County’s first baby of 2019. She was born 19 minutes past midnight and entered the world 19 inches long.
The 7 pound 3 ounce girl is the daughter of Dave and Siriwat “Amy” Montore of Spanaway.
Isabel was born at Madigan Army Medical Center. Dave, 42, is in the U.S. Army.
She joins 22-month-old brother, Ethan.
The couple were told they wouldn’t be able to have more children after Ethan.
They were told wrong.
“She’s a happy surprise,” Amy, 39, said.
Amy’s due date was Jan. 3 but Isabel had other ideas. Amy entered the hospital about 10:30 p.m. Monday.
“It was going to happen either before midnight or past midnight,” Amy said.
Amy hadn’t yet given much thought to her daughter’s future.
“All I hope right now is she’s a healthy baby and going to be a good citizen,” Amy said.
Amy is from Thailand and Dave is from New York, but the couple has lived in the area for 20 years.
“We call it home now,” she said.
Isabel will graduate from high school in 2037, be eligible to run for president of the United States in 2054, collect social security in 2081 and expect to live to 2100.
