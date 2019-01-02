Police have ID’d a Tacoma man who was killed in a Portland motorcycle wreck

A Tacoma man has died from injuries he suffered in a motorcycle wreck in Portland, Portland police said Wednesday.
Jimmie O. Luff, 48, died Tuesday from his injuries at a Portland hospital, according to a Portland Police Bureau statement.
The wreck happened shortly before 9:45 p.m. Saturday on northbound Interstate 205, near Northeast Glisan Street.
Police said in their initial release about the crash that it appeared a motorcyclist, later identified as Luff, had rear-ended a vehicle.
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
“The motorcyclist fell off his bike and was hit by multiple vehicles,” the statement said.
Officers and emergency medical responders found the motorcyclist in the road, suffering from life-threatening injuries.
Police said no one has been arrested or cited, and that the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about the wreck is asked to contact Officer Phillip Maynard at 503-823-2216 or phillip.maynard@portlandoregon.gov.
Comments