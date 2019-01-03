Learn about latest Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s breakthroughs and more from UW forum

Wondering where we are when it comes to research of Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s and other neurodegenerative diseases? A University of Washington forum in Seattle will focus on just that.
“Repairing the Failing Brain” is the title of a free public forum presented by UW Medicine Institute for Stem Cell and Regenerative Medicine. The forum will be from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m., Jan. 9 at Orin Smith Auditorium, UW Medicine South Lake Union Building C, 850 Republican St., Seattle, with a reception to follow.
If you don’t want to fight the traffic to/from the event or are not even in the area, here’s good news for you, too: You can watch the event via livestream: https://washington.zoom.us/mu/iscrm (Link will be active day of event).
The panel’s moderator will be Suman Jayadev, UW Medicine neurologist, associate professor of neurology at the University of Washington School of Medicine, and neurogenetics researcher.
Panel topics include: what’s known about disease development, how community participation has advanced understanding; stem cell studies; ethical issues in genetic risk assessment; and the counseling of patients receiving diagnosis of an incurable disease.
Panelists include: Lorenz Studer, founder and director of the Center for Stem Cell Biology, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, New York; Jessica Young, assistant professor of pathology, UW School of Medicine; C. Dirk Keene, associate professor of pathology, UW School of Medicine; Eric Larson, executive director and senior investigator, Kaiser Permanente Washington Health Research Institute; and Brad Rolf, genetic counselor, Genetic Medicine Clinic, UW Medical Center.
More event details at https://bit.ly/2KPQahe
