Rescued sea otter to make debut at Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium this weekend

A sea otter rescued after an oil spill so enjoys the company of people that she cannot be returned to the wild and instead will call Tacoma home.
Moea, pronounced Mia, is a 10-year-old Southern sea otter.
She was initially taken in by Monterey Bay Aquarium in California after being affected by an oil spill.
Although Moea was placed back in the wild after rehabilitation, she returned to the aquarium.
“Her affinity for people and penchant for seeking them out could pose a danger to her in the wild,” according to Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium.
So Moea joins two other otters at the zoo and will make her debut this weekend.
Keepers say the sea otter is calm, confident and has an affinity for mussels and crab.
She can be found in the Rocky Shores exhibit along with Libby, 7, and Seiku, 6.
Libby was also rescued by Monterey Bay Aquarium after being found abandoned when she was a few months old.
Siku was born at Seattle Aquarium in 2012.
