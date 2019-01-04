Three Tacoma library branches move to six-day schedule

Starting Jan. 6, you can visit three Tacoma Public Library branches on Sunday as they expand to a six-day operating schedule.
The new Sunday schedule, with the branches open from 1 to 5 p.m., goes into effect for Moore, 215 S. 56th St.; Wheelock, 3722 N. 26th St., and Kobetich, 212 Brown’s Point Blvd. NE.
Moore and Wheelock already are the system’s busiest locations, according to a news release from Tacoma Public Library.
The new six-day schedule was part of the city’s biennial budget approved in November. The money comes from the city’s general fund.
The three sites are closed Mondays.
It’s a welcome turn of events for the library system, which closed two branches and reduced operating hours systemwide in 2011 after the city sought budget cuts as a result of the Great Recession. The system operates eight branches.
