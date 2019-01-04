Local

Three Tacoma library branches move to six-day schedule

By Debbie Cockrell

January 04, 2019 01:39 PM

Tacoma Public Library’s Wheelock branch is one of three to add Sunday operating hours during the public school calendar year.
Tacoma Public Library’s Wheelock branch is one of three to add Sunday operating hours during the public school calendar year. Tacoma Public Library
Tacoma Public Library’s Wheelock branch is one of three to add Sunday operating hours during the public school calendar year. Tacoma Public Library

Starting Jan. 6, you can visit three Tacoma Public Library branches on Sunday as they expand to a six-day operating schedule.

The new Sunday schedule, with the branches open from 1 to 5 p.m., goes into effect for Moore, 215 S. 56th St.; Wheelock, 3722 N. 26th St., and Kobetich, 212 Brown’s Point Blvd. NE.

Moore and Wheelock already are the system’s busiest locations, according to a news release from Tacoma Public Library.

The new six-day schedule was part of the city’s biennial budget approved in November. The money comes from the city’s general fund.

The three sites are closed Mondays.

It’s a welcome turn of events for the library system, which closed two branches and reduced operating hours systemwide in 2011 after the city sought budget cuts as a result of the Great Recession. The system operates eight branches.

Debbie Cockrell

Debbie Cockrell has been with The News Tribune since 2009. She reports on business and development, local and regional issues.

  Comments  