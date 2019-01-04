New names, brand for two senior living facilities

Two senior living centers in the area have recently changed their brand and names.
The former Brookdale Puyallup is now The Rivers at Puyallup, a Pegasus Senior Living Community, 123 Fourth Ave NW, Puyallup.
Another former area Brookdale facility is now Gig Harbor Court, 3213 45th Street Court NW, also under the Pegasus umbrella.
Pegasus is based outside of Dallas. The change became effective in December.
Brookdale still operates two other sites in Puyallup: Brookdale Puyallup South, 8811 176th St E., and Brookdale Courtyard Puyallup, 4610 Sixth St. Place SE.
In its news release announcing the change, Pegasus said: “Pegasus Senior Living is committed to supporting the current team of care and service experts with dedication to the highest quality of service.”
An open house for the Puyallup site is planned for February.
Senior Housing News in October reported that Pegasus was launching a turnaround of 36 former Brookdale Senior Living properties nationwide, with plans to locally brand each site. Pegasus has properties from Seattle to California, according to the report, as well as sites in other states.
In Washington, Pegasus also has sites in Bellingham, Kirkland, Marysville, and two in Spokane.
More information on Pegasus: https://www.pegasusseniorliving.com/
