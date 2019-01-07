Need a job? Naval shipyard hiring hundreds

If you need work, the Puget Sound Naval Shipyard has news you can use.
On Thursday, you can go to www.usajobs.gov and choose from among 750 entry-level jobs.
According to a Facebook post Monday, the shipyard is hiring for “grade WG-1, as a helper-trainee (various trades); tool and parts attendant; material expediter; or ship inactivation and dismantling trainee.”
The application window closes Monday evening, according to the shipyard. Pay for the various positions runs from $16.41 to $22.09 an hour.
Those hired will be considered full-time seasonal. Applicants must have proof of U.S. citizenship and pass security and fitness requirements.
According to The Kitsap Sun, the shipyard has been active in recent months overhauling aircraft carriers, modernizing submarines and decommissioning others.
