Need a job? Naval shipyard hiring hundreds

By Debbie Cockrell

January 07, 2019 12:43 PM

Aided by tugboats, the USS Abraham Lincoln is guided on its way to the Puget Sound Naval Shipyard of Bremerton in 2003. The shipyard is hiring hundreds for entry-level jobs in a process starting Thursday.
If you need work, the Puget Sound Naval Shipyard has news you can use.

On Thursday, you can go to www.usajobs.gov and choose from among 750 entry-level jobs.

According to a Facebook post Monday, the shipyard is hiring for “grade WG-1, as a helper-trainee (various trades); tool and parts attendant; material expediter; or ship inactivation and dismantling trainee.”

The application window closes Monday evening, according to the shipyard. Pay for the various positions runs from $16.41 to $22.09 an hour.

Those hired will be considered full-time seasonal. Applicants must have proof of U.S. citizenship and pass security and fitness requirements.

According to The Kitsap Sun, the shipyard has been active in recent months overhauling aircraft carriers, modernizing submarines and decommissioning others.

