Why go to urgent care when it can come to you? New service starts in Tacoma

Tacoma, you don’t necessarily have to go to the emergency room or urgent care when sick or injured.
DispatchHealth is partnering with MultiCare Health System to bring its service to Tacoma, one of a handful of cities nationwide where its at-home urgent care teams are available.
Among the issues its teams can address: pneumonia, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, skin infections, minor trauma, urinary tract infections, sprains and laceration repairs.
You can get access to the service via physician referral, a phone call, online or using the DispatchHealth smartphone app available in the Apple App Store or Google Play.
Each visiting team includes a physician assistant or nurse practitioner and a medical technician, with a doctor also available on call. Once called, the team can be at your home, workplace or assisted living facility in two hours or less.
After treatment, a report is sent to your physician and senior living facility/home health agency, if applicable.
“There are many patients who may be able to avoid a trip to the emergency room or be discharged from the hospital sooner, just by accessing the advanced services offered via our mobile services,” said Karrie Austin, market director of Pierce County DispatchHealth, in a news release.
The goal is to reduce strain on emergency rooms and primary care physicians.
“DispatchHealth can act as the ‘eyes and ears’ on the ground for your physician when they are unable to see you, and you require immediate care,” according to the service’s website.
On average, the service says, most patients pay $40 to $50 after insurance. Your cost could vary based on your type of coverage and care provided. The service charges a flat rate of $275 at time of treatment paid by credit card if you do not have health insurance.
“We are continuously focused on providing our patients and our community with options for health care that meet their needs, when and where they need them,” said Christi McCarren, MultiCare’s senior vice president for Retail Health & Community Based Care, in an announcement of the service. “This new, innovative mobile care option expands the ways we can help serve our patients even better.”
The service is available seven days a week, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. and all holidays.
Elsewhere, the service is available in Houston and Dallas, Colorado Springs and Denver, Las Vegas, Oklahoma City, Phoenix, Richmond, Virginia and Springfield, Massachusetts.
Tacoma DispatchHealth
▪ Phone: 253-650-0316
▪ Website: dispatchhealth.com
