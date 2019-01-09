1 critically injured in collision with semi on Puyallup road

One person was critically injured early Wednesday when a semi-trailer and vehicle collided in Puyallup.
The crash took place about 5 a.m. on South Meridian Street at 31st Avenue SE.
Details about how the collision took place were not immediately available.
Police closed South Meridian during the investigation and directed northbound traffic to state Route 512 on-ramps. The road reopened about 7:15 a.m.
