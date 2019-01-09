Sumatran tiger coming to Tacoma, will have his choice of lovers

An endangered Sumatran tiger is coming to Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium to potentially mate with two Tacoma born-and-bred female tigers.
Bandar is 5 years old, moved from Ohio and has multiple black stripes on his shiny coat.
He is on the prowl for a lady friend and zoo keepers are hoping he chooses Kali, 5, or Kirana, 4.
Both female tigers were born at Point Defiance Zoo and have been designated as possible partners for Bandar under the Species Survival Plan.
Bandar arrived last month and has been getting accustomed to his new home in the Asian Forest Sanctuary.
The public will be able to see him for the first time this weekend. Keepers will give the tiger special enrichments and hold talks about him at 12:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Bandar was born at the Smithsonian National Zoo in Washington D.C. before moving to the Akron Zoo in Ohio. Tacoma is expected to be his permanent home.
With his arrival, zoo officials are sending male Sumatran tiger Dumai, 6, to live at Wildlife Safari in Winston, Oregon.
Dumai is brother of Kali and Kirana. Male tiger Mohan, 14, also lives in the exhibit.
There are about 83 Sumatran tigers living in North American zoos and only 300 to 500 remaining in the wild on their native Indonesian island of Sumatra.
Poaching and loss of habitat are largely to blame for the animals being endangered.
