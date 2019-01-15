Reminder: McMenamins jobs up for grabs at Thursday hiring event

The artists are at work around the Tiki Bar, the brewery equipment is coming into place and rooms have been booked to the point of selling out. Now all the Tacoma McMenamins site needs is staff.
That starts happening Thursday at its first local hiring event, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the Greater Tacoma Convention Center, 1500 Commerce St.
While an earlier Facebook posting said this would be an event for management positions, the calendar item now listed by McMenamins Elks Temple says it is open for all positions.
According to the post, the Elks is accepting applications and interviewing for a variety of jobs.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
“Simply come to the open hiring call, fill out an application and interview on the spot,” the post says.
Also according to the post: “Medical/group benefits are offered to all management staff after 60 days, and to full-time employees after one year. We have other exciting benefits, including meal credit, paid time off, 401(k), hotel and merchandise discounts and more.”
Benefit eligibility varies based on position/eligibility requirements.
While there were construction delays on the Elks building as the company focused on fundraising for Tacoma and getting its property in Kalama up and running last year, don’t expect any delays for Tacoma’s opening day.
Good thing because public interest is high. A McMenamins representative told The News Tribune on Tuesday that the Elks has booked all its rooms for its first few days, April 24-28.
More information on Thursday’s event: https://www.mcmenamins.com/events/198244-open-hiring-call
A second hiring event is still listed on McMenamins’ site for Feb. 11, also at the convention center: https://www.mcmenamins.com/events/198245-open-hiring-call.
Comments