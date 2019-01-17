Woman reported missing in Federal Way

A 26-year-old developmentally challenged woman was reported missing in Federal Way Wednesday.
Tabatha Lawler walked away from her home in the 5300 block of Dash Point Road Southwest at an unknown time.
Her family reported her missing at 8 a.m. Police said Lawler has the capacity of a 10-year-old.
She is described as 5-feet-1 and 147 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. It’s unknown what clothing she was wearing when she left home.
Anyone with information on Lawler’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.
