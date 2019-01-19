Man on fire ran into Tacoma street, causing traffic collision

A 32-year-old man lit himself on fire and ran into a Tacoma street Friday, severely injuring himself and causing a traffic accident, police said.
The man, who was not identified, was taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. He is listed in critical condition.
It was about 7 p.m. that he bolted into the middle of N. Pearl near N. 42nd streets and several people rushed to extinguish him.
His belongings were found in a nearby alley and family members said he suffered possible mental illness, leading officials to believe the man was trying to commit suicide by self-immolation.
Nobody was inured in the collision that took place when two drivers tried to avoid hitting the man.
