Tacoma celebration on Monday honors the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

By Craig Sailor

January 19, 2019 03:10 PM

Singers with the Grant Troubadors raise their arms in unity after performing the number “One Nation” at the Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration at the Tacoma’s convention center on Monday, Jan. 15, 2018.
Singers with the Grant Troubadors raise their arms in unity after performing the number “One Nation” at the Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration at the Tacoma’s convention center on Monday, Jan. 15, 2018. Drew Perine dperine@thenewstribune.com
Tacoma’s Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration is a day on, not a day off, its organizers say.

The event which honors the life and legacy of the slain civil rights leader begins at 11 a.m. Monday at the Greater Tacoma Convention Center. A Community Outreach Fair starts one hour earlier.

The 31st iteration of the event in Tacoma is held on the national holiday in his honor. King was born on Jan. 15, 1929. He was shot and killed on April 4, 1968.

The event features speakers and the presentation of the MLK Service Award. Past award recipients include University of Puget Sound professor Dexter Gordon and The Evergreen State College co-founder Maxine Mimms, as well as organizations such as the Korean Women’s Association and The Tacoma Urban League.

On-street parking is free for the holiday and also free at the Tacoma Dome Station garages. The convention center is accessible via Link light rail.

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration

When: 11 a.m. Monday (Jan. 21). Community Outreach Fair begins at 10 a.m.

Where: Greater Tacoma Convention Center, 1500 Commerce Street, Tacoma.

Televised: On TV Tacoma.

Information: cityoftacoma.org

