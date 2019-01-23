New renderings give glimpse of Tacoma’s future Brewery Blocks

Wondering how the development of Tacoma’s Brewery Blocks is going?
So far, so good, say its developers.
For starters, Horizon Partners Northwest just released new renderings of the $50 million development south of the University of Washington Tacoma between 21st and 23rd streets, facing South C Street and Commerce.
Additionally, the developers are touting two Northwest businesses calling the site home: Bitterroot BBQ restaurant and the Office of Michael G. Malaier, Chapter 13 Standing Trustee.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
“I take great pride in serving our community and helping my neighbors through tough times if they encounter them,” Malaier said in the release. “Tacoma has changed quite a bit in the last 20 years, and I love being downtown to watch it bloom.”
Bitterroot has a location in Seattle, which features pairings of smoked meats with American craft beers or a selection of bourbons.
Both businesses are expected to open this summer in the first phase of the project.
Residential leasing of the Brewery Lofts’ 49 luxury one- and two-bedroom apartments is set to start in spring. The apartments, with rents from $1,100 to $2,675 a month, range in size from 500 to 1,000 square feet and come in five different layouts.
There will be a shared rooftop deck with lounge, barbecue and dining area.
You can add your name to the waiting list online at https://www.breweryblockstacoma.com/live
As for the site design, “When possible, we’re preserving and reusing materials from the former structures, including the original brick and concrete and incorporating elements like the railroad tracks in the layout and design,” Jack Trainor, Horizon Partners Northwest vice president of development, said in a release showcasing the renderings and new business tenants.
“Once completed, the Brewery Blocks will serve as Washington state’s tallest building to utilize cross-laminated timber,” according to the release.
The News Tribune first reported on the development in 2017.
“This is happening,” said Troy Spurlock, vice president of construction for Horizon Partners Northwest at that time. “We are very, very deep and vested into this.”
The next year, the developers purchased the Willamette Building in Nalley Valley, 2916 S. Steele St.
Comments