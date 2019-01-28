Ashley Furniture Industries purchases 40-acre site in Frederickson

A recent land purchase brings a recognized furniture name to Frederickson.
Ashley Furniture Industries has purchased 40 acres in Frederickson for $8.5 million from Davis Property & Investment and Schuchart Hutchinson, according to DPI and county documents.
The site, just off 38th Avenue as it becomes 200th Street East, has been marketed as “Frederickson 40” as a site for potential industry.
The land “is suitable for a bulk distribution or specialty build-to-suit building up to 900,000 square feet,” according to an announcement from DPI of the sale. “The site can also accommodate smaller building footprints.”
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Ashley Furniture, based in Arcadia, Wisconsin, has 15 manufacturing and distribution centers worldwide, according to its website. Its products are sold not only in its HomeStore locations (including its store at 2508 S. 38th St., Tacoma) but also “by more than 6,000 retail partners with over 20,000 storefronts in 123 countries,” its website notes.
Whirlpool and Ikea also have industrial sites near the Ashley Furniture site.
Comments