1 killed, 1 critically injured when suspected drunken driver causes 3-car crash near Sumner

One woman was killed and another critically injured Tuesday night when a suspected drunken driver slammed into their car, pushing it into traffic near Sumner.
The three-vehicle collision took place shortly after 8 p.m. at Sumner Tapps Highway East and 162nd Avenue East.
The highway will be closed in both directions until 11 p.m., according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.
A car with two women was stopped at a red light when a suspected drunken driver in a truck crashed into the back of the car traveling 45 to 50 mph.
“It forced them into oncoming traffic, where they got hit by another car going the same speed,” sheriff’s spokesman Ed Troyer said.
The passenger in the car was pronounced dead at the scene.
The other woman was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.
People in the third vehicle were also injured in the crash.
The suspected drunken driver, who is in his 60s, was taken to a hospital to be checked out. He is expected to be booked into Pierce County Jail on suspicion of vehicular homicide.
