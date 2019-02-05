Police pursuit sends semi across I-5 in Lakewood. Freeway closed

A police pursuit on Interstate 5 has shut down the freeway at Gravelly Lake Drive Southwest.

The suspect is inside a crashed vehicle and threatening his own life, according to police. At 4:50 p.m., clouds of smoke were seen coming from the suspect’s vehicle.

A tractor-trailer is involved and is straddling the concrete divider barrier.

Law enforcement and firefighters are on scene.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to The News Tribune

A Lakewood Police spokesman said the pursuit began when the suspect’s vehicle driving in excess of 100 miles per hour passed a police car on the freeway. The police car gave chase.

The vehicle struck the semi south of Gravelly Lake. The semi then crashed into the barrier, sending it into the northbound lanes.

Before the traffic camera fixed on the scene was cut, two lines of police officers could be seen with guns drawn and facing a vehicle near the crashed semi.

As of 5 p.m., northbound I-5 is backed up to DuPont. Southbound traffic is stopped just sound of state Route 512.

Southbound cars are exiting the freeway the wrong way using the southbound on ramp at Gravelly Lake.

This is a developing story.