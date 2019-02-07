Local

Hiring alert: Home Depot seeking 1,200 workers in Seattle-Tacoma market

By Debbie Cockrell

February 07, 2019 11:35 AM

Area Home Depot stores are hiring for a total of 1,200 positions this year, part time and seasonal.
Home Depot is gearing up for a busy spring with plans to hire 1,200 workers for its Seattle-Tacoma market.

Hiring events will take place Saturday (Feb. 9) from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at all area stores.

The retailer recommends job seekers apply online ahead of time. Go to careers.homedepot.com, select “Learn More,” enter your desired location (CITY, STATE) and click “Search Jobs.”

You also can text HOMEDEPOT to 52270 and receive a link to apply to hourly positions in your area (message and data rates may apply).

Positions include sales, cashiers, operations and online order fulfillment, with both permanent part-time and seasonal positions available.

