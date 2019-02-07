Pierce County home prices still higher than this time last year

Did you go home shopping during the Super Bowl?
If so, you were not alone.
“We are enjoying increased open house traffic, including during the Super Bowl weekend,” according to Dean Rebhuhn, owner of Village Homes and Properties in Woodinville.
Rebhuhn was quoted in Northwest Multiple Listing Service’s news release reporting January home sales results.
In Pierce County, the median closed home sale price was $329,975, up more than 5 percent over the same period last year, with inventory at 1.84 months’ worth.
That median is lower than December’s $344,000.
Kitsap County, which had that same median price in December, held steady with that same amount in January, which put it up 14.67 percent over January 2018.
Thurston County also saw double-digit percentage growth, with January’s median at $315,000, up 10.53 percent from January 2018.
King County was at $610,000 for median closed home sale price in January, down 2.93 percent from the same period in 2018. Snohomish County was at $455,000, up just a little over 1 percent over same time last year.
“Pierce, Kitsap, and Thurston counties outpaced King and Snohomish counties in price growth, consistent with the past few months,” said James Young, director of the Washington Center for Real Estate Research at the University of Washington, in the NWMLS release.
“This trend indicates that many first-time buyers and middle-income families are continuing to look to the outer regions of the area for value. Strong price growth in Lewis and Whatcom counties also support this general trend of outward migration along the I-5 corridor.”
January median closed home sale prices, followed by December numbers, for areas of Pierce County:
▪ Gig Harbor/Key Peninsula: $525,000 ($512,500)
▪ North Tacoma: $364,000 ($412,500)
▪ University Place/Fircrest: $417,000 ($406,420)
▪ Puyallup: $350,000 ($354,000)
▪ Lakewood: $307,000 ($288,000)
▪ Central Tacoma: $299,950 ($302,500)
▪ South Tacoma: $262,000 ($270,500)
