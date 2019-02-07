Michelle Obama appearance at Tacoma Dome postponed because of snow

If you were worried about making it to the Michelle Obama’s Tacoma Dome appearance Friday, Feb. 8, worry no more.
Her appearance has been rescheduled for March 24, according to the Tacoma Dome.
“Acting out of an abundance of caution and concern for the safety of guests, Mrs. Obama’s show is being rescheduled due to predicted winter snow conditions for the Puget Sound,” according to a news release from the Tacoma Dome on Thursday. “Tickets for the previously scheduled event will be honored for the new date. No exchange necessary.”
Obama, on Twitter, said, “With the snowstorm on its way into Tacoma, my biggest priority is making sure everyone stays safe.”
“I can’t wait to see you all next month, and in the meantime, stay warm and be safe out there!”
The former first lady’s book tour, “Becoming, an Intimate Conversation with Michelle Obama,” is scheduled to make 15 stops in the United States and Canada, and six in Europe.
