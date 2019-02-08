Local

School bus almost went off embankment on Key Peninsula when driver swerved to avoid animal

By Stacia Glenn

February 08, 2019 10:06 AM

Washington State Patrol
Washington State Patrol

A school bus nearly rolled over a steep embankment on the Key Peninsula Friday morning after the driver swerved to avoid hitting an animal, according to the Washington State Patrol.

The wreck took place about 7:30 a.m. on state Route 302 near Goldman Drive.

Troopers were called to the scene and found the school bus teetering on the edge of a hill on Henderson Bay near the town of Wauna.

Two students and the driver were on the Peninsula School District bus when the driver swerved to avoid “a large black animal,” Trooper Johnna Batiste said.

The bus struck a fence and two parked cars before stopping on the edge of an embankment.

Nobody was injured.

Stacia Glenn

Stacia Glenn covers crime and breaking news in Pierce County. She started with The News Tribune in 2010. Before that, she spent six years writing about crime in Southern California for another newspaper.

  Comments  