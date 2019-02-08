School bus almost went off embankment on Key Peninsula when driver swerved to avoid animal

A school bus nearly rolled over a steep embankment on the Key Peninsula Friday morning after the driver swerved to avoid hitting an animal, according to the Washington State Patrol.
The wreck took place about 7:30 a.m. on state Route 302 near Goldman Drive.
Troopers were called to the scene and found the school bus teetering on the edge of a hill on Henderson Bay near the town of Wauna.
Two students and the driver were on the Peninsula School District bus when the driver swerved to avoid “a large black animal,” Trooper Johnna Batiste said.
The bus struck a fence and two parked cars before stopping on the edge of an embankment.
Nobody was injured.
