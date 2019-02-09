Not happening: Tonight’s Bob Seger concert at Tacoma Dome

Saturday night’s Bob Seger concert at the Tacoma Dome has been canceled.
Concert promoter LiveNation notified the public at 2 p.m. Saturday that Seger and his The Silver Bullet Band were set up in the Dome on Saturday, “ ... with the full intention to perform tonight’s scheduled concert at the Tacoma Dome.”
The concert was canceled, LiveNation reported, because Gov. Jay Inslee’s State of Emergency declaration remains in effect due the snowstorm that struck the state Friday and Saturday and Tacoma city officials deemed the concert could not go on. Efforts to reach city officials were not immediately successful.
LiveNation said it would release a makeup concert date next week.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The News Tribune
#ReadLocal
The Tacoma Dome, on its Twitter feed, said weather conditions for Sunday’s and Monday’s Justin Timberlake concerts are still being evaluated. A decision on whether they will proceed or not has not yet been made.
Earlier in the day, some concert goers were tweeting at Seger to cancel the show due to weather. However, the decision to cancel less than six hours before show time did not sit well with some.
“Seriously?” said one Twitter user. “You announce this less than six hours before show time? Already made the 3 hour trip to Tacoma. Too late to cancel hotel.”
Comments