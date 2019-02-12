The Chainsmokers will perform at the Tacoma Dome

The Chainsmokers announced Tuesday that they will be touring this fall and playing at the Tacoma Dome.
The Grammy Award-winning electronic pop duo will perform in Tacoma Dec. 3. Tickets go on sale here at 10 a.m. Friday.
Stopping in 41 cities, the “World War Joy” tour kicks off Sept. 25 and wraps up Dec. 6 in Vancouver, B.C.
Australian band 5 Seconds of Summer will also perform, as well as singer-actress Lennon Stella.
Last week, The Chainsmokers and 5 Seconds of Summer released single “Who Do You Love” and it shot to No. 1 on iTunes.
