The Chainsmokers will perform at the Tacoma Dome

By Stacia Glenn

February 12, 2019 10:46 AM

The Chainsmokers announced Tuesday that they will be touring this fall and playing at the Tacoma Dome. 

The Grammy Award-winning electronic pop duo will perform in Tacoma Dec. 3. Tickets go on sale here at 10 a.m. Friday. 

Stopping in 41 cities, the “World War Joy” tour kicks off Sept. 25 and wraps up Dec. 6 in Vancouver, B.C. 

Australian band 5 Seconds of Summer will also perform, as well as singer-actress Lennon Stella.

Last week, The Chainsmokers and 5 Seconds of Summer released single “Who Do You Love” and it shot to No. 1 on iTunes. 

Stacia Glenn

Stacia Glenn covers crime and breaking news in Pierce County. She started with The News Tribune in 2010. Before that, she spent six years writing about crime in Southern California for another newspaper.

