Woman in critical condition after being hit by school bus in Lakewood

A woman remains on life support after being hit by a school bus in Lakewood last week.
The 23-year-old was in a crosswalk at Gravelly Lake Drive SW and Mt Tacoma Drive SW when the bus struck her just before 4 p.m. on Feb. 6.
There were no students on the Clover Park School District bus at the time.
The woman was taken to a nearby hospital, where she remains in critical condition.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The News Tribune
#ReadLocal
Police are investigating the crash.
Comments