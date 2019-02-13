Local

Woman in critical condition after being hit by school bus in Lakewood

By Stacia Glenn

February 13, 2019 11:03 AM

A woman remains on life support after being hit by a school bus in Lakewood last week.

The 23-year-old was in a crosswalk at Gravelly Lake Drive SW and Mt Tacoma Drive SW when the bus struck her just before 4 p.m. on Feb. 6.

There were no students on the Clover Park School District bus at the time.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital, where she remains in critical condition.

Police are investigating the crash.

Stacia Glenn

Stacia Glenn covers crime and breaking news in Pierce County. She started with The News Tribune in 2010. Before that, she spent six years writing about crime in Southern California for another newspaper.

  Comments  