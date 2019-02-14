Franke Tobey Jones gaining new skilled nursing and memory care site

Senior living community Franke Tobey Jones is gaining a new nearly 65,000-square-foot skilled nursing and memory care center at their campus in North Tacoma.
Construction is set for completion this summer. The building’s top floor will serve as the skilled nursing unit and house 43 residents. The lower level will house the memory care unit with space for 28 residents. The memory care unit will include secure courtyards.
“This will not be your grandma’s nursing home,” Christine Hall Werner, senior director of marketing at the facility, said in a news release announcing the construction project on the campus at 5340 N. Bristol St., Tacoma. “Both the new health care center and memory care community are designed with small pods of rooms clustered around open living spaces where residents and family can enjoy quality time together.
“And, nearly all the rooms will be private suites including a private bathroom/shower.”
Meals also will be prepared on site and served in dining rooms.
According to the release, donors and others have contributed nearly $1.4 million for the construction, toward a goal of $5 million.
The community is taking reservations now for suites. Call 253-752-6621 for more information. To learn more or contribute to the building fund, go to www.franketobeyjones.com/watch-us-grow/capital-campaign/.
