‘American Ninja Warrior’ plans its first indoor filming at the Tacoma Dome

The TV show “American Ninja Warrior” will film at the Tacoma Dome in May, for the first time taping the obstacle course competition indoors.
Tacoma is one of six cities hosting the series this year. Taping will be May 11-12 and audience seats are available here.
Film dates have also been set in Los Angeles, Atlanta, Oklahoma City, Baltimore and Cincinnati. The national finals will be held in Las Vegas.
Now in its eighth season, the show follows competitors as they tackle obstacle courses like rope swings, Bridge of Blades and Jumping Spider and is meant to test strength, flexibility and endurance skills used in the sport of parkour.
The finals will be a four-stage course, including a 75-foot rope climb, modeled after the Japanese show “Sasuke.”
The winner takes home $1 million.
“American Ninja Warrior” airs on NBC during the summer.
