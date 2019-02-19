Retirement is looming for many. Local forum will examine challenges of the decade ahead

The year 2030 is an important marker when it comes to an aging U.S. population.
By then, all baby boomers will be over 65, the oldest of the Gen Xers will not be far behind, and one in every five U.S. residents will be of retirement age, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
To that end, Pierce County Aging and Disability Resources is hosting a forum to consider what the next decade will look like for those on their way to senior status or who are already there.
“Aging into the Future: Pierce County 2020-2030” will be a “community conversation about what to look for in the coming decade and how we can start planning now to make the best use of emerging services, technologies and resources,” according to its news release.
Topics will include transportation, housing, long-term health, financial security, threats to independent living and more. The event is open to the public with forum topics focusing on seniors, individuals with disabilities, caregivers, families and service providers.
The event is scheduled for March 23 at the McGavick Conference Center at Clover Park Technical College, 4500 Steilacoom Blvd. SW, Building 23 in Lakewood.
Doors open at 8 a.m. with presentations from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event is free, but advance registration is required. Tickets are available online through a link on the event site, https://www.co.pierce.wa.us/6159/Aging-into-the-Future, or by calling the Aging and Disabilities Resource Center at 253-798-4600.
