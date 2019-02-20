Man killed in head-on crash with semitruck in Fife is identified

A man who died Tuesday in a head-on crash with a tractor-trailer in Fife has been identified as Jacob Tracy.
Tracy, 26, of Federal Way, was driving north on 70th Avenue East when he lost control of a minivan around 5 a.m. and crossed into oncoming traffic.
The minivan hit a semitruck traveling south near 20th Street East.
Tracy died of his injuries.
His 25-year-old female passenger suffered serious injuries and was taken to an area hospital.
The truck driver was not injured.
