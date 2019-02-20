Local

Man killed in head-on crash with semitruck in Fife is identified

By Stacia Glenn

February 20, 2019 10:14 AM

Fife Police Department
Fife Police Department

A man who died Tuesday in a head-on crash with a tractor-trailer in Fife has been identified as Jacob Tracy.

Tracy, 26, of Federal Way, was driving north on 70th Avenue East when he lost control of a minivan around 5 a.m. and crossed into oncoming traffic.

The minivan hit a semitruck traveling south near 20th Street East.

Tracy died of his injuries.

His 25-year-old female passenger suffered serious injuries and was taken to an area hospital.

The truck driver was not injured.

Stacia Glenn

Stacia Glenn covers crime and breaking news in Pierce County. She started with The News Tribune in 2010. Before that, she spent six years writing about crime in Southern California for another newspaper.

  Comments  