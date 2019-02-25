Woman seriously injured after vehicle hit fence, rolled onto top in Spanaway

A 46-year-old woman was critically injured Sunday after she rolled her car in Spanaway.
Pierce County sheriff’s deputies responded about 2:25 a.m. to the crash near Spanaway Loop Road South and Garfield Street South and found the vehicle in a ditch.
Two passengers suffered minor injuries. The driver was trapped inside the car and unconscious.
Fire crews were able to extricate the woman from the car and take her to St. Joseph Medical Center.
Her condition Monday was not immediately known.
It appears the woman tried to straighten out the car after a curve, lost control and went through a fence before the vehicle rolled over and landed on its top, sheriff’s spokesman Ed Troyer said.
Speed was believed to be a factor in the crash.
