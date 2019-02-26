Northwest Kidney Centers opens its first Pierce County clinic

Northwest Kidney Centers have expanded to Fife.
The community-based nonprofit has opened its first clinic in Pierce County at 6021 12th St. E., Suite 100.
According to a news release, the site can offer up to 9,400 dialysis treatments per year. It eventually will be open weekdays plus Saturdays.
“We are happy to join the Pierce County medical community,” said Joyce F. Jackson, president and CEO of Northwest Kidney Centers, in the release. “There is a high incidence of kidney disease in the South Puget Sound region. We want to make sure that people have good treatment alternatives when they need them.”
In addition to dialysis, the 9,660-square-foot clinic also has space to train patients for self-dialysis at home and for monthly checkups.
This is the nonprofit’s third new clinic in the region since last year when its expansion was first reported. Two Federal Way dialysis sites, 33820 Weyerhaeuser Way S. and 501 S. 336th St., opened in 2018.
Northwest Kidney Centers is the eighth largest dialysis provider in the nation. More information on the Fife clinic is at www.nwkidney.org/location/fife/
