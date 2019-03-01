Steve McQueen’s ‘Bullitt’ Mustang gets extended stay at Tacoma car museum

If you still haven’t visited the car museum in Tacoma to see a bit of Steve McQueen movie history, there’s still time.
LeMay-America’s Car Museum announced Friday that its Bullitt exhibit, featuring a 1968 Ford Mustang GT 390 Fastback used in the movie “Bullitt,” starring McQueen, now will run until July 14.
The display launched in December at the museum, 2702 E. D St., in Tacoma.
“We’re thrilled that the owner of the Bullitt Mustang agreed to let us display it through July 14,” said America’s Automotive Trust CEO David Madeira in a news release. “It’s an honor to have such a significant vehicle, the 21st listed with the Historic Vehicle Association’s National Historic Vehicle Register, available to our guests.”
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The News Tribune
#ReadLocal
The car will be out of the museum for a bit of that extended time — May 28 through June 4 — to be featured in the Friends of Steve McQueen Car and Motorcycle Show in Chino Hills, California.
More information on the Tacoma exhibit is at americascarmuseum.org/Bullitt.
Comments