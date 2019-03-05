Do you feel safe in Tacoma? A new study ranks Washington’s safest cities

Do you feel safe living in the Tacoma? A new study found that it ranked nearly last in a list of the safest cities in the state.

Security system reviewer website SafeHome.org recently published its findings on the 25 safest cities in each state, using data from the FBI’s Uniform Crime Report, local crime trends and “demographic metrics that are correlated to crime” including population density, population trends, unemployment, median income and education level.

To qualify for the study, a city had to have a population of 46,000 people or more.

The result was that Tacoma ranked No. 24, placing it ahead of only Spokane, and just behind Renton. Seattle came in at No. 20. The FBI recently reported that several categories of crime increased in Tacoma in the first six months of 2018, a trend that first became apparent with a spike in homicides early last year.

So what’s the safest city in the state?

That would be Sammamish, which also ranked as the 68th safest city in America. Several other Puget Sound area cities also ranked highly: Kirkland was No. 2, Shoreline was No. 4, Redmond No. 6, Bellevue No. 8 and Marysville ranked No. 10.

Other high-ranking cities included all three of the Tri-Cities. Pasco was No. 3, Richland was No. 5 and Kennewick was No. 7.

You can read the full study here.