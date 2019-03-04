Motorcyclist killed after colliding with pickup truck near Buckley

A motorcyclist was killed Monday after colliding with a pickup truck near Buckley, according to the Washington State Patrol.
The victim has not been identified and officials did not immediately known his age or where he was from.
It was about 4:35 p.m. when the motorcyclist lost control while traveling west on state Route 165, about two miles south of Buckley.
He collided with a pickup truck near 133rd Street Court East.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The News Tribune
#ReadLocal
The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver did not suffer serious injuries.
SR 165 was closed until 9 p.m. while troopers investigated the collision.
Comments