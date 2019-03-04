Local

Motorcyclist killed after colliding with pickup truck near Buckley

By Stacia Glenn

March 04, 2019 09:11 PM

A motorcyclist was killed Monday after colliding with a pickup truck near Buckley, according to the Washington State Patrol.

The victim has not been identified and officials did not immediately known his age or where he was from.

It was about 4:35 p.m. when the motorcyclist lost control while traveling west on state Route 165, about two miles south of Buckley.

He collided with a pickup truck near 133rd Street Court East.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver did not suffer serious injuries.

SR 165 was closed until 9 p.m. while troopers investigated the collision.

Stacia Glenn

Stacia Glenn covers crime and breaking news in Pierce County. She started with The News Tribune in 2010. Before that, she spent six years writing about crime in Southern California for another newspaper.

