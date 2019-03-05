Local

Speeding motorcyclist killed in collision near Buckley has been identified

By Stacia Glenn

March 05, 2019 09:12 AM

A motorcyclist who died Monday after crossing into oncoming traffic near Buckley has been identified.

Lee Duane Smith, 59, of Enumclaw, was riding a 2008 Harley Davidson north on state Route 165 when he lost control of the bike.

Smith veered into the southbound lane near 133rd Street Court East and struck a 2002 Toyota Tacoma.

Troopers are unsure what caused Smith to lose control of the motorcycle but said he was speeding.

The pickup truck’s driver, a 42-year-old Buckley man, was not injured in the collision.

Smith was pronounced dead at the scene.

SR 165 was closed for nearly five hours after the crash, which took place at 4:35 p.m.

