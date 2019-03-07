Here’s how bad distracted drivers are in Pierce County

Washington state drivers are among the nation’s most inattentive a little more than a year after police began enforcing the e-DUI law that says drivers can’t be holding an electronic device behind the wheel, according to statistics compiled by an online insurance marketplace.
Tacoma drivers are the third-worst in the state, the QuoteWizard report found.
“Tacoma’s location, just south of Seattle along Interstate 5, means many residents commute often,” the report said. “And long commutes in stop-and-go traffic are the perfect time to get distracted. That’s part of why Tacoma has the third highest frequency of distracted driving crashes in the state.“
QuoteWizard produced its report using 2017 data from the U.S. Census and the state Department of Transportation, which collects information about crash types, injuries and location.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The News Tribune
#ReadLocal
“At first, we saw everyone comply, but now we’re seeing people get complacent,” said Trooper Heather Axtman of the Washington State Patrol.
Axtman said she and other troopers constantly see drivers on their phones.
“Some people still think that they can have it,” Axtman said in an interview. “You look over and every couple of seconds they’re looking down. Really? You’re not admiring your shoes.”
Another Quote Wizard report, which considered website user data and Federal Highway Administration statistics, ranked Washington state drivers as the 10th-worst in the nation in 2018 — an improvement from fifth-worst in 2017.
Distracted driving can include activities such as talking on a phone, applying makeup, drinking coffee or fiddling with the radio, in addition to cellphone use.
In July 2017, it became a primary offense in Washington to hold a phone or other electronic device while driving or stopped in traffic, but other forms of distracted driving remain secondary infractions.
Enforcement of the “e-DUI” measure started in January 2018.
An e-DUI ticket is $136, Axtman said.
“That text — did you look at it for just a second?” Axtman said. “Because you just traveled 88 feet“ driving at 60 mph.
Of the 121,047 crashes statewide in 2017, a total of 11,504 of them — about 10 percent — were blamed on distracted driving, according to WSDOT figures.
There were 87 fatal crashes statewide linked to distracted driving.
In Pierce County, 1,516 of the 15,181 total crashes in 2017 — about 10 percent — were blamed on distracted driving.
Distracted-driving crashes in Pierce County include 12 deaths and 20 serious injuries in 2017.
In Tacoma alone, there were 663 distracted-driving crashes and seven fatalities in 2017. One death was blamed on cellphone use.
Overall insurance rates are higher in cities with a larger number of distracted drivers, the QuoteWizard report said, because rates are based local driving patterns in addition to the customer’s driving record.
Washington residents pay $885 annually on average for car insurance, about the same as the national average of $889, according to QuoteWizard.
But Seattle drivers pay almost double that, because of factors such as rainy weather, higher crash rates and more car thefts.
Axtman said Washington State Patrol officers are trying to illustrate the dangers of distracted driving to a new generation of drivers, especially those aged 16 to 25.
She said that younger drivers understand the dangers of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, but don’t put texting and driving in the same category.
“The phone is what they’ve been raised around,” she said. “They don’t know life without a phone.”
Comments